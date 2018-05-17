May 18 2018
|
Sivan, 4, 5778
|
Netanyahu, in Facebook video about Gaza, says anyone would do exactly the same

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 17, 2018 23:56
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

"Ready for a complete shocker?" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked in a video posted on Facebook Thursday night. "I complete agree with the leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization, who've said this over the past few days... calling the actions of Palestinians on the Gaza border 'peaceful' is a clear 'deception.'

"His words," Netanyahu said. "I agree."

Netnayhau explained shooting guns and using explosives are not peaceful actions and pointed out Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said the point of the protests is to tear down the border fence.

"This is what we're defending our families against. And you would do exactly the same," he concluded.


