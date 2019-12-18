Netanyahu lauds security services for capturing ‘loathsome terrorists’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated security services on Wednesday for arresting Palestinian terrorists believed to be responsible for the murder of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb in August.During the attack, Shnerb was killed and her brother and father were injured. Netanyahu offered his appreciation for the security services who “apprehended the loathsome terrorists,” and warned that “the long arm of Israel can reach all those who seek to harm us.”IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that on October 31, IDF soldiers mapped out the home of Walid Hantasha, a Palestinian who allegedly took part in the August terrorist attack, with the intent of demolishing it.As part of that operation, the homes of two other terrorists were also mapped for the same reason.