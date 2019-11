Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the families of two of the Israelis believed to be held captive in the Gaza Strip by Palestinians on Thursday, Maariv reported.The two men are Avera Mengistu, held captive since 2014, and Hisham al-Sayed, who has been held captive since 2015. Netanyahu met both families in the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem alongside the Israeli government's coordinator for prisoners and missing persons Yaron Blum.