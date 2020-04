Netanyahu orders all flights to Israel stop after flight arrives from NJ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered all incoming flights to Israel be halted after passangers arriving on a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey on Saturday morning were told to go into self-isolation instead of a designated quarantine area, N12 reported.

Netanyahu ordered that all flights to Israel to be stopped until a legal arrangement is reached that will allow the Home Front Command to transfer the arriving passengers to designated coronavirus quarantine facitilies as soon as they get off the plane.

Airplanes that have already taken off for Israel will be allowed to land, but all other flights to Israel will be stopped.