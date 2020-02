Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flatly denied Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman 's claims, telling CHANNEL 12, "it is a perfect lie." He added that "Liberman can say what ever he wants to — he is the one who delivered suitcases of cash to Hamas." Liberman alleged on Saturday that Netanyahu told King Abdullah of Jordan that he would not annex the Jordan Valley and that it was all for the elections.