Netanyahu to Merkel: Increase efforts to fight antisemitism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 10, 2019 20:30
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He expressed his appreciation for her assertive stance against antisemitism and said it was important to increase efforts against that phenomenon, the Prime Minister's Office said. Merkel agreed. She told Netanyahu that she intends to increase efforts to provide security for the German Jewish community, the PMO said.


