Netanyahu to further tighten movement restrictions in Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed on Friday to significantly tighten movement restrictions in a way that will further reduce the number of people staying outside the home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



Netanyahu noted in a meeting on Friday afternoon that "if we do not see a change in the proportion of infections over the next two days, there will be no escape from a full shutdown of the country."



The Prime Minister also directed increased enforcement in supermarkets and pharmacies to ensure distance, disinfection and adherence to the Health Ministry's instructions. The Ministry of Finance will formulate a plan for further reduction of labor in the economy.

The new plans to tighten traffic restrictions will be presented to the Prime Minister and Ministers over the next 48 hours.