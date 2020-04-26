Netanyahu to hold a Monday meeting for the reopening of education system

Various ministers and administration officials will be asked to present Netanyahu with their options to resume schooling in the country as Israeli schools had been mostly closed for roughly two months.

As preparation to the Monday meeting, intense discussions were held on Sunday between Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz, Director of the office of prime minister Ronen Peretz, Director of the education ministry Shmuel Aboav, as well as officials from the Finance Ministry and the Health Ministry.



The reopening of schools is vital to allow parents to return to work. It is still unclear how, and if, Israeli children will make up for the lost days of school to be able to take their exams.