Netanyahu to hold a Monday meeting for the reopening of education system

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 26, 2020 15:41
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the different approaches for a controlled return of the education system to full learning capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.
Various ministers and administration officials will be asked to present Netanyahu with their options to resume schooling in the country as Israeli schools had been mostly closed for roughly two months.  
 
As preparation to the Monday meeting, intense discussions were held on Sunday between Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz, Director of the office of prime minister Ronen Peretz, Director of the education ministry Shmuel Aboav, as well as officials from the Finance Ministry and the Health Ministry.  
 
The reopening of schools is vital to allow parents to return to work. It is still unclear how, and if, Israeli children will make up for the lost days of school to be able to take their exams.     
Israeli traffic surges, 75% of what it was before coronavirus pandemic
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 03:46 PM
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 655 to 37,845, with 66 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 03:16 PM
Reuven Rivlin sends best wishes to Druze community on Nabi Shuaib holiday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 02:47 PM
Controversial Labor vote under way
Yoaz Hendel: I compromised over a prime minister with an indictment
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 01:41 PM
Iran reports 60 new coronavirus deaths, bringing toll to 5,710
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 01:10 PM
El Al offers one-off flights to Paris and London, and from Miami
Coronavirus: Number of deaths in Israel reaches 200
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 12:55 PM
Yair Lapid: Blue and White signed off on crushing Israeli democracy
  • By ARIK BENDER
  • 04/26/2020 12:52 PM
Quadcopter infiltrates Israel from Gaza, returns to Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 12:47 PM
Aviv Kochavi: Lockdown decision is difficult but justified
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 12:38 PM
Health Ministry official: Coronavirus considerations not entirely medical
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 12:27 PM
South Korea's large churches reopen with new restrictions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:24 PM
Saudi Arabia partially lifts curfew, but keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:23 PM
Spain reports 288 new coronavirus deaths, lowest number in over a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:19 PM
