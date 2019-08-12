Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu to meet with Transport Minister Smotrich on Monday evening

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 12, 2019 16:05
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting on Monday afternoon at 17:15 with Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Reports in Israeli media suggest Netanyahu is considering firing Smotrich over comments he made describing Netanyahu as weak and having demonstrated “zero leadership,” as well as describing the legal system as “idiotic.”


