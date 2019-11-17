Netanyahu updates Goldin, Shaul family

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu updated the families of the two slain soldiers — Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul — whose bodies are believed to be held by Palestinians in Gaza.

The two families met with Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem, just four days after Israel came to a ceasefire understanding with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza to restore calm after two days of violence.

Netanyahu updated the families "on the efforts being made to return the boys and on the latest developments," the Prime Minister's Office said.



"The families raised other courses of action; the Prime Minister instructed his staff to evaluate the possibilities that were raised," the PMO added.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, National Security Council Director Meir Ben-Shabbat, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Brig.-Gen. Avi Bluth and Coordinator for Captives and MIAs Yaron Bloom were also present.

Blum is the chief negotiator for the release of the two bodies and the two Israeli citizens held in Gaza, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed