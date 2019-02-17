Netanyahu warns Arab countries not to reject Trump peace plan - report

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Arab countries not to reject the Trump peace plan before it was presented.





"We will wait to see what the plan will look like that will be presented after the Israeli elections," Netanyahu said. "As you can imagine, that takes up a little bit of my time now. We await the presentation of that plan. Netanyahu's comments to Arab leaders at last week's conference in Warsaw were revealed on a secret tape, aired Sunday morning by KAN News.

“I don’t think any of us should reject the plan by the American administration before it is even presented,” he continued.

Netanyahu talked about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in that same meeting. He told Arab leaders that Israel knew peace was a one-way street.

“For Israel to be at peace or normalize with relations with the broader Arab world, we must have Israel and Palestinian peace,” he said. “Since peace was not forthcoming, we were stuck with no options.”

But the prime minister said this is beginning to change.

“Of course, it is true, if make progress and have formal peace with Palestinians, it will help us with the Arab world, and I would say with parts of the Muslim world,” he said. “A larger peace can be achieved. When we meet with Arab leaders and we talk about organizing the ability to move in the Middle East, to fly over countries in the Middle East, to have economic relations, that actually contributes to the achievement of a broad peace and an Israeli-Palestinian peace,” the PM said.

Saudi Arabian Foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir said in response that solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will go a long way to “turn down emotions and set the stage for stronger cooperation for countries in the region.”

