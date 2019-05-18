Netanyahu, Regev wish Eurovision contestant Kobi Marimi good luck

Kobi Marimi will be singing 'Home' at the Eurovision this year.
(photo credit: RONEN AKERMAN)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Israel’s 2019 contestant Kobi Marimi good luck on Saturday before the Eruovision grand finale.
"Millions are watching you now and you know that an entire nation supports you," Netanyahu said in their phone call. "It is important that you believe in yourself, Kobi. Do the best that you can; this is what you expect from yourself and this is what we expect from you. We all embrace you. Good luck, for you and for our country."
Marimi thanked Netanyahu and said he hopes to honor his country.
"Kobi Marimi, we are proud of you and trust you to give us an excellent performance tonight at the Eurovision Song Contest," Culture Minister Miri Regev wrote on Facebook before the contest, also wishing Israel's contest best of luck. "Cross your fingers."
