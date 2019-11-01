Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu’s lawyers: Close Case 4000 due to serial gaffs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 1, 2019 10:31
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The legal defense team for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested on Friday that the case against their client be closed due to “a series of illegal blunders.” 
 
They claimed that there is an inside group inside the police which is focused on Case 4000 and that this group was able to go over materials which were unlawfully typed during the investigation against Netanyahu.     



