Netanyahu’s lawyers: Close Case 4000 due to serial gaffs

The legal defense team for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested on Friday that the case against their client be closed due to “a series of illegal blunders.”



They claimed that there is an inside group inside the police which is focused on Case 4000 and that this group was able to go over materials which were unlawfully typed during the investigation against Netanyahu.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });