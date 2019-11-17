NYC Conference
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Netanyahu's legal fate will be decided upon next Sunday, Monday

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to announce his decision to indict, or not to indict, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on next Sunday or Monday, Jerusalem Post reporter Gil Hoffman tweeted on Sunday. 
 
Likud, the party Netanyahu is leading, held an Emergency rally on Sunday evening during which the Prime Minister warned against a Blue and White led government which he claimed would need support from Joint List.    
Argentinian soccer team lands in Israel ahead of match against Uruguay
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 08:24 PM
Britain charges man arrested at Heathrow Airport with terrorism offense
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 08:18 PM
Rocket hits Baghdad Green Zone, no casualties reported - police, diplomat
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 07:20 PM
Hong Kong police threaten to use live fire if 'rioters' use lethal weapon
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 06:44 PM
Protesters regain control of third bridge in Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 06:23 PM
Netanyahu updates Goldin, Shaul family
Rivlin called on Likud and Blue and White to ‘get a grip’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 04:14 PM
Joint List: ‘Netanyahu has done, will do, anything’ to stay in power
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 03:40 PM
Russia to return Ukraine captured naval ships on Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 03:28 PM
Palestinian media: Two kids seriously injured by IDF near Ramallah
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 02:52 PM
Khamenei blames counter-revolution, enemies for "sabotage" in Iran gasoline price protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 12:11 PM
Russia begins moving captured Ukrainian navy ships - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 11:38 AM
N.Korea says nuclear issues will not be on agenda unless U.S. 'hostile policy' discussed -KCNA
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 09:24 AM
Hong Kong police say media officer hit by arrow in standoff with protesters
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 08:49 AM
At least seven killed in gas explosion in Bangladesh
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/17/2019 08:46 AM
