Netanyahu's legal fate will be decided upon next Sunday, Monday



Breaking: Mark your calendars - decision on legal fate of @netanyahu will apparently be announced either next Sunday or Monday, November 24 or 25. — Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) November 17, 2019 Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to announce his decision to indict, or not to indict, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on next Sunday or Monday, Jerusalem Post reporter Gil Hoffman tweeted on Sunday.

Likud, the party Netanyahu is leading, held an Emergency rally on Sunday evening during which the Prime Minister warned against a Blue and White led government which he claimed would need support from Joint List.