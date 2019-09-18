Netnayhu praises Trump for Iran sanctions

In a video circulated by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Benjamin Netanyahu commented on Trump's announced "substantially increased" sanctions on Iran.



"Iran's aggression has been increasing lately, including in the Gulf, and this is exactly the time to add pressure and sanctions. I'm glad President Trump did just that," the prime minister said.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });