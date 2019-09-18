Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netnayhu praises Trump for Iran sanctions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 18, 2019 18:13
In a video circulated by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Benjamin Netanyahu commented on Trump's announced "substantially increased" sanctions on Iran.

"Iran's aggression has been increasing lately, including in the Gulf, and this is exactly the time to add pressure and sanctions. I'm glad President Trump did just that," the prime minister said.


