New book by unknown author on Trump becomes best-seller

A new book titled A warning by an anonymous author is not due to be released in stores around the US until November 19, but it is already a #1 best-selling book in pre-orders, CNN reported on October 27.The book claims that US President Donald Trump “stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information, not occasionally but with regularity,” The New Yorker reported. The author previously released an op-ed in The New York Times in which he claimed to be part of a “resistance inside the Trump administration.” The idea was that he and others in his position are trying to be “responsible adults” to a president who was previously a reality-television star.The book, however, seems to claim that that policy had failed.“To understand how far off the reservation the president has gone,” he writes, “you have to look at the world through his soda straw.”