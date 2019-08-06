Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

North Korea says joint military drills violate agreements

By REUTERS
August 6, 2019 00:19
 SEOUL - North Korea said on Tuesday that the joint military drill being conducted by the United States and South Korea violates agreements North Korea made with them, state media KCNA said.

North Korea remains "unchanged in our stand to resolve the issues through dialog," the statement said, but "we will be compelled to seek a new road as we have already indicated," if the two countries continue with "hostile military moves." 


