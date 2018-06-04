June 04 2018
North Korea's top three military officials replaced, U.S. official says

By REUTERS
June 4, 2018 01:16
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - North Korea's top three military officials have been removed from their posts, a senior US official said on Sunday, as US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepare to meet on June 12 in Singapore.

The US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was commenting on a report by South Korea's Yonhap news agency that all three of the North's top military officials were believed to have been replaced.

Trump on Friday revived the summit after canceling it a week earlier. The United States is seeking a negotiated end to North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

US officials believe there was some dissension in the military about Kim's approaches to South Korea and the United States.


