OECD prediction: Slower economic growth. Increase in debt, unemployment

The Israeli economy will grow by 2.9% only during the years 2020 and 2021, historically a very low number. This comes from the economic growth prediction published by the OECD. Ynet reports.A year ago the OECD predicted that the Israeli economy will grow by 3.3% in 2020. The prediction further showed that the country debt will grow to more than 4% and will only shrink during the following two years. Unemployment is expected to reach 3.9%, before rising to 4.1% in 2020 and further rising in 2021 to 4.3%.