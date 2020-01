Oman has called on the United States and Iran to seek dialog to ease tensions, Oman News Agency reported, after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport on Friday.Oman, which maintains friendly ties with both the United States and Iran, has previously been a go-between for the two countries.

