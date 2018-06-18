One Gazan reportedly dead after trying to infiltrate into Israel

One Palestinian reportedly died and four were injured while trying to infiltrate into Israel in the area of Nahal Oz, adjacent to the Israel-Gaza border.



The IDF said in a statement that the group was injured when a "security infrastructure exploded," while they tried to cross the border, but wouldn't clarify what the source of the explosion was.



However, the Palestinian Information Center reported the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that that 24-year-old Sabri Ahmed Abu Khader, a member of the group, was killed by IDF fire.



