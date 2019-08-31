Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

One dead, six wounded in France after suspected knife attack

By REUTERS
August 31, 2019 20:11
One person was found dead and six others wounded on Saturday in the city of Villeurbanne, near Lyon, central France, after a suspected knife attack, a local police source told Reuters.

A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested while authorities were on the hunt for a suspected second attacker believed to be in possession of a metal spike used to roast meat.

Motivations behind the suspected attack, which was reported to have taken place around 1430 GMT, were not clearly established, the source added.


