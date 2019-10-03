One victim of Paris police attack has died

PARIS - One of the victims of the knife attack in the headquarters of the Paris police on Thursday has died, a police union official told French television.



"As we speak, one colleague is dead following a knife attack. Another colleague is in a state of shock (...) and the person behind the attack has been shot by another colleague," Loic Travers, local head of the Alliance police union, said on BFM TV



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });