Opposition leader Tzipi Livni meets with Druze community leader

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Opposition leader Tzipi Livni met with a Druze spiritual leader, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, Thursday to discuss the recently passed Nation-State Law.
"The alliance between us is not an oath of blood," Livni said, referring to the fact that Druze Israelis serve in the IDF like Jewish citizens of the state, "It must be an oath of equality."
"I brought the Declaration of Independence with me. It is the basis upon which the State of Israel was established," Livni said. "The Druze were partners even before the establishment of the State of Israel and there is no need to invent it."
Sheikh Tarif thanked Livni saying, "You have a lot of experience and I wish you success in the new job. I am very pleased with the unity of the people and that is what I strive for. I accept people from all over the country and across the political spectrum and want to reinforce the idea that all we want is equality. The Declaration of Independence is the answer for everyone."