Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Otter who bit hikers in northern Israel yesterday found

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 25, 2019 09:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

In a test done on Sunday, it was found that the otter was marked with a chip, and escaped from the petting zoo in the nearby Galilee Kibbutz of Shamir, where it had been used to receiving food from humans.

Yesterday saw two reports of otter attacks in the Ein Dibsha hiking trail.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 25, 2019
Australia to block internet domains hosting extreme content during attacks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings