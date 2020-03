"My close advisers recommended that I drop out this evening. They told me to stay with the community of 84,000 supporters. But we are in politics in order to promote the way that we believe in, and in order to protect them on the right," said Ben Gvir, adding that "without this Otzma Yehudit, there will not be a right-wing government. If they can't even declare right-wing policies, you can guess what will happen in the next government if we are not there."

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir announced that his party would not be dropping out of the elections taking place tomorrow. Ben Gvir added that he had conducted negotiations with multiple different right-wing parties, including the Likud Party and United Torah Judaism (UTJ), but that none of the parties had been willing to commit to supporting the party's "ideology."