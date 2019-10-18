Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

PA and Saudi Arabia to establish economic committee, joint business council

By ARAB NEWS/TNS
October 18, 2019 07:15
RIYADH - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas agreed to establish an economic committee and joint business council on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Crown Prince Mohammed and President Abbas also discussed the Palestinian issue and efforts made to guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state with east Jerusalem as its capital.Crown Prince Mohammed’s meeting with the Palestinian president came a day after King Salman met with him on Wednesday in the capital Riyadh.

The king welcomed Abbas and his delegation to Saudi Arabia, while the Palestinian president expressed his pleasure to visit the Kingdom and his meeting with the king.

King Salman also hosted a luncheon in honor of the president and his accompanying delegation.

When Abbas left on Thursday he was seen off at King Khalid International Airport by Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz.

