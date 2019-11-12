PIJ spokesperson to Israel: You won’t decide how this will end

Palestinian Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza said on Tuesday that his terror group holds Israel “fully responsible” for all consequences of the “stupid” decision to strike PIJ leader Baha Abu al-Ata on Monday night in an IDF operation.



Following the death of al-Ata roughly 190 rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip, the IDF responded by striking various PIJ outposts. “We send a message to the Zionists,” he said, “we will not allow the policy of targeted assassinations.”



