Pakistan gives death sentence to three tied with murder of Daniel Pearl

A Pakistani court has commuted the death sentences of the main person accused in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, and acquitted three other co-accused in the matter, Khawaja Naveed, a defense attorney involved in the case told Reuters on Thursday. At the time of his death Daniel Pearl was a reporter working for the Wall Street Journal, based out of Mumbai, India. He was later kidnapped and murdered in Pakistan.

At the time of his death Daniel Pearl was a reporter working for the Wall Street Journal, based out of Mumbai, India. He was later kidnapped and murdered in Pakistan.

At least four people were convicted in connection with Pearl's murder, including British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was sentenced to death in 2002 for masterminding the murder.