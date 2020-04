Pakistan gives death sentence to three tied with murder of Daniel Pearl

A Pakistani court has commuted the death sentences of the main person accused in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl, and acquitted three other co-accused in the matter, Khawaja Naveed, a defense attorney involved in the case told Reuters on Thursday.

At the time of his death Daniel Pearl was a reporter working for the Wall Street Journal, based out of Mumbai, India. He was later kidnapped and murdered in Pakistan.