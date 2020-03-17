Palestinian Authority gearing up for complete coronavirus quarantine

The Palestinian Authority reported on Tuesday it is gearing up to impose a complete quarantine to promote public health and fight the spread of COVID-19, Walla reported.



Those who work in Israel will be given three days to inform their employers about the changes and after that they will be expected to remain at home. The report includes a special request that Palestinians avoid working at West Bank Jewish communities fearing coronavirus.Border crossing between the PA and Jordan or Egypt will be limited to urgent cases only.