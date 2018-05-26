May 27 2018
|
Sivan, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

IAF attacked targets in the southern Gaza Strip

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 26, 2018 23:34
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Israeli Air Force attacked a number of targets in the Gaza Strip late Saturday evening, according to the IDF spokesperson's unit. In an additional report, the targeted position was the 'Ein Jalut' base of the Izzadin Kassam Brigades in the Southern Gaza Strip.

Earlier today, Hamas terrorists briefly breached the Israeli border and set off a Molotov cocktail. In response, IDF soldiers opened fire and the terrorists fled back to Gaza.

A total of 5,000 Palestinians participated in today's violence in which the rioters hurled pipe bombs at IDF soldiers in an attempt to breach and sabotage the security infrastructure. The IDF responded by dispersing the demonstrators by using crowd dispersal tactics and shooting in compliance with the IDF's open-fire regulations. 


Related Content

Breaking news
May 27, 2018
Kim expressed 'fixed will' on June 12 summit with Trump in meeting

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut