IAF attacked targets in the southern Gaza Strip

The Israeli Air Force attacked a number of targets in the Gaza Strip late Saturday evening, according to the IDF spokesperson's unit. In an additional report, the targeted position was the 'Ein Jalut' base of the Izzadin Kassam Brigades in the Southern Gaza Strip.



Earlier today, Hamas terrorists briefly breached the Israeli border and set off a Molotov cocktail. In response, IDF soldiers opened fire and the terrorists fled back to Gaza.



A total of 5,000 Palestinians participated in today's violence in which the rioters hurled pipe bombs at IDF soldiers in an attempt to breach and sabotage the security infrastructure. The IDF responded by dispersing the demonstrators by using crowd dispersal tactics and shooting in compliance with the IDF's open-fire regulations.









