Palestinian dies after getting shot in head at demonstrations

A Palestinian man died in the hospital on Saturday after being fatally injured during Friday's demonstrations along the Gaza border.
Badr Abu Moussa, 25, was hit with a bullet to the head at the weekly March of Return demonstrations.
