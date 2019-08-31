Palestinian dies after getting shot in head at demonstrations

A Palestinian man died in the hospital on Saturday after being fatally injured during Friday's demonstrations along the Gaza border.



Badr Abu Moussa, 25, was hit with a bullet to the head at the weekly March of Return demonstrations.



