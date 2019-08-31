Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinian dies after getting shot in head at demonstrations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 31, 2019 15:40
A Palestinian man died in the hospital on Saturday after being fatally injured during Friday's demonstrations along the Gaza border.

Badr Abu Moussa, 25, was hit with a bullet to the head at the weekly March of Return demonstrations.


