Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinian factions in Gaza blame Israel, PA for suicide bombings

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 28, 2019 12:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip blamed Israel for suicide bomb attacks that killed three police officers on Tuesday night in a joint statement on Wednesday, referring to the incident as a "dangerous precedent," according to the Palestinian Safa news agency.

The resistance factions held Israel fully responsible for the explosions, since Israel is "the sole beneficiary" of the attacks and was aiming to drain the resistance and the capabilities of the Palestinian people.
The factions also promised to "strike with an iron fist anyone who works to serve the plans of the occupation."

A Hamas official placed the blame for the attacks on the Palestinian Authority, claiming that they were working with Israel.

"The [Palestinian Authority] General Intelligence Service of Majid Faraj was behind all attempts to provoke chaos in Gaza in favor of the Zionist Shin Bet and the occupation," said Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum, according to the Palestinian Information Center.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 28, 2019
UK's Johnson says lawmakers likely to vote on his plans Oct 21-22

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings