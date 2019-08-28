Palestinian factions in Gaza blame Israel, PA for suicide bombings

Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip blamed Israel for suicide bomb attacks that killed three police officers on Tuesday night in a joint statement on Wednesday, referring to the incident as a "dangerous precedent," according to the Palestinian Safa news agency.





The resistance factions held Israel fully responsible for the explosions, since Israel is "the sole beneficiary" of the attacks and was aiming to drain the resistance and the capabilities of the Palestinian people.

The factions also promised to "strike with an iron fist anyone who works to serve the plans of the occupation."



A Hamas official placed the blame for the attacks on the Palestinian Authority, claiming that they were working with Israel.



"The [Palestinian Authority] General Intelligence Service of Majid Faraj was behind all attempts to provoke chaos in Gaza in favor of the Zionist Shin Bet and the occupation," said Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum, according to the Palestinian Information Center.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });