Palestinian reports: Casualties in Gaza after explosions on the border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 11, 2019 06:31
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Explosions and ambulance sirens are bring heard near the northern Gaza border, according to Palestinian reports and testimonies by Israeli civilians in the area.

According to Ynet, there are some casualties among the Palestinians, but the exact number and their condition are not yet known.This is a developing story.


