IDF: Terrorist infiltration on Gaza border thwarted

The IDF spokesperson reported Sunday that the security forces thwarted an attempt by three Palestinians to infiltrate into Israeli territory and damage security infrastructure along the Gaza strip border.



The IDF opened fire at "three terrorists who tried to cross the security fence from the southern Gaza Strip" and damage the security infrastructure near the border fence. Two of the three Palestinians were killed as a result of the live fire.



Palestinian reports from Gaza state that three Palestinians who crossed the barbed wire fence and reached the Gaza border fence east of Khan Younis were shot at by the IDF. According to the reports, one was killed and another injured.



Share on facebook Share on twitter