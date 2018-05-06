May 06 2018
|
Iyar, 21, 5778
|
IDF: Terrorist infiltration on Gaza border thwarted

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 6, 2018 15:17
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF spokesperson reported Sunday that the security forces thwarted an attempt by three Palestinians to infiltrate into Israeli territory and damage security infrastructure along the Gaza strip border.

The IDF opened fire at "three terrorists who tried to cross the security fence from the southern Gaza Strip" and damage the security infrastructure near the border fence. Two of the three Palestinians were killed as a result of the live fire.

Palestinian reports from Gaza state that three Palestinians who crossed the barbed wire fence and reached the Gaza border fence east of Khan Younis were shot at by the IDF. According to the reports, one was killed and another injured.


