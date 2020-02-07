The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Palestinian killed in clashes with IDF in the West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, OMRI RON  
FEBRUARY 7, 2020 19:05
IDF forces at the Palestinian village of Nabi Salih at the central West Bank (photo credit: MIZMOR LIXESNBERG/TPS)
IDF forces at the Palestinian village of Nabi Salih at the central West Bank
(photo credit: MIZMOR LIXESNBERG/TPS)
One Palestinian youth has been reported to have been killed near Tulkarm after being shot in a main artery during clashes with IDF forces, according to the Palestinian ministry of Health.
A spokesperson for the IDF claimed that the Palestinian was shot by IDF forces in self defense, as he was throwing Molotov cocktails at soldiers.
Elsewhere in the West bank, two female Border Police soldiers were lightly injured after rocks and Molotov cocktails were thrown towards them on Friday while attempting to disperse protests.
The two were taken to a hospital and are being treated for their injuries.
Additionally, a Hamas soldier was shot by IDF forces and was severely injured from IDF fire near Jabalia on Friday afternoon, according to local reports. 
Hamas later denied the reports, saying that "after a careful examination it was confirmed that no live bullets were launched against any of the demonstrators along the Gaza Strip front."
IDF spokesperson said that a few hundred Palestinians took part in these protests.
The Israeli army has reinforced troops in the West Bank after three attacks against IDF troops occurred within less than 15 hours of each other, as violence continued to escalate in the area in response to the release of US Presdent Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” last week.
The IDF announced on Thursday afternoon that an extra battalion will be sent to the West Bank following a “situational assessment.”
Suspected incendiary balloons were found on Friday in Sderot, Lachish Regional Council and Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel police announced Friday.
On Thursday evening some balloons with an explosive device attached were found in a Beit Shemesh street.
Palestinians in Gaza first started launching flaming kites and other improvised explosive devices (IEDs) like condoms and balloons into the South of Israel about two years ago.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


