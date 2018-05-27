Palestinians to launch flotilla from Gaza on Tuesday

The Supreme Committee of the "March of the Return" in Gaza announced Sunday that a flotilla would leave from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning, aiming to break Israel's sea blockade of the Gaza Strip that was imposed 10 years ago.



In a press conference held at the port of A-Siyadin (fishermen) west of Gaza City, the activist Salah Abd al-'Ati told residents of the Gaza Strip to come and watch the flotilla at 11:00 this Tuesday. "Gaza has become the largest isolated prison in the world and it does not receive its minimal rights because of Israel's blockade of it," said Abd al-'Ati. "The ships will carry a group of patients, students and unemployed academics away from the Gaza Strip."



The Palestinian activist did not explain where the ships were heading, but said that "the date was set for the eight year anniversary of the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, which killed nine Turkish activists" after the navy invaded it.



Share on facebook Share on twitter