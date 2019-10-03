Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Paris Metro closes station near scene of knife attack

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 14:54
Breaking news

The Metro station near the scene of a knife attack in the Paris police headquarters on Thursday has been closed for security reasons, the RATP public transport authority said on Twitter.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner is heading to the scene, French channel BFM TV reported.


