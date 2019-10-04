Paypal withdraws from Facebook's Libra Association

US payments processor PayPal Holdings announced Friday it was withdrawing from the Libra Association, a Facebook-led effort to build a global digital currency.

In a statement, PayPal said it would forgo any further participation in the group, saying instead it would focus on its own core businesses. "We remain supportive of Libra’s aspirations and look forward to continued dialog on ways to work together in the future," the company said in a statement.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });