Paypal withdraws from Facebook's Libra Association

By REUTERS
October 4, 2019 23:06
US payments processor PayPal Holdings announced Friday it was withdrawing from the Libra Association, a Facebook-led effort to build a global digital currency.


In a statement, PayPal said it would forgo any further participation in the group, saying instead it would focus on its own core businesses. "We remain supportive of Libra’s aspirations and look forward to continued dialog on ways to work together in the future," the company said in a statement. 


