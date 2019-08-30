Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Poland, US agree on 6 locations for US troops in Poland-minister

By REUTERS
August 30, 2019 13:33
WARSAW - Poland and the United States have agreed on six locations for new U.S. troops to be stationed on Polish soil, Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.

In June, Poland signed a deal to increase the American military presence on its soil to counter Russia's growing assertiveness since its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.


