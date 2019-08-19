Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Police investigating suspected bank robbery in Nahariya

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 19, 2019 17:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 Minutes ago (Monday) Israeli police receIved a call reporting a robbery at the Mizrahi Tfachot branch in Nahariya, located in northern Israel. 

According to Police reports, a man walked in, stole an unknown sum of money at gunpoint and vacated the premises. 
Police are currently scanning the area and investigating the scene for evidence in the investigation.



Related Content

Breaking news
August 19, 2019
U.S. attorney general shakes up prisons bureau after Epstein death

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings