Police investigating suspected bank robbery in Nahariya

Minutes ago (Monday) Israeli police receIved a call reporting a robbery at the Mizrahi Tfachot branch in Nahariya, located in northern Israel.





According to Police reports, a man walked in, stole an unknown sum of money at gunpoint and vacated the premises.

Police are currently scanning the area and investigating the scene for evidence in the investigation.

