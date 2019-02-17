After Netanyahu Holocaust comment, Polish PM to skip V4 summit in Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will skip the Visegrad Group summit in Israel Monday and send his foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz instead, according to a right-wing Polish website, as the brouhaha over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments regarding the role of some Poles in the Holocaust refuses to die.



According to the wPolityce.pl website, Morawiecki spoke on Sunday with Netanyahu and informed him of his decision.

No immediate confirmation was available from the prime minister's office.Morawiecki was scheduled to arrive Monday for the two-day summit, joining Netanyahu and the prime ministers of Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.The surprise announcement comes after it appeared that Warsaw had accepted a clarification put out by the PMO on Friday saying that Netanyahu was misquoted on Thursday after being asked in a briefing whether he held Poland complicit for Jewish deaths in the Holocaust.“In a briefing, PM Netanyahu spoke of Poles and not the Polish people or the country of Poland,” Netanyahu said in the clarification, adding that his words were misquoted and misrepresented in the press.Jonny Daniels, a London-born Israel considered close to Morawiecki and the person who organized the interviews of a number of Israeli journalists with him last year at the height of the crisis between Israel and Poland over the controversial Polish law that would make it a crime to imply that Poland was complicit in the Holocaust, told Maariv from Warsaw on Sunday that the decision by the Polish prime minister not to attend the summit is not a “deep crisis” in bilateral ties, but that it is a form of protest over Netanyahu's remarks.Poland is not burning its bridges with Israel, he said. “My impression is that everyone is trying to take a deep breath and hope that this matter will pass because both sides have long-term mutual interests. "Daniels added that the Polish prime minister did not want to become involved in the Israeli election campaign and, as such, decided to send the foreign minister instead.

