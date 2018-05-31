Pompeo: US committed to 'irreversible denuclearization'

As the US and North Korean officials prepared for their first encounter in New York on Wednesday evening, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeated the Trump administration's demands.



"Looking forward to meeting with Kim Yong Chol in New York to discuss @Potus potential summit with Chairman Kim. We are committed to the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula @StateDept," Pompeo said in a Twitter post.



Trump last week called off the summit after North Korea expressed anger at comments by senior US officials. But Trump later said he was reconsidering his position and US, North Korean and South Korean officials have gone ahead with summit preparations.



Share on facebook Share on twitter