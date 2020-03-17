Pompeo says US to support new Iraqi PM if he upholds key principles

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that Iraq's newly designated Prime Minister Adnan al-Zurfi will have the support of Washington and the international community if he would uphold Iraq's sovereignty, to be corruption-free and protective of human rights among others.
Iraq's president named little-known former regional governor Adnan al-Zurfi as prime minister-designate on Tuesday in another bid to overcome months of unrest and deadlock, but powerful Shi'ite blocs quickly lined up to reject his nomination.
Adnan al-Zurfi said in a statement released on state news agency (INA) late on Tuesday that he will make sure to prepare free, fair, transparent elections within a maximum period of one year from forming the next government.
Al-Zurfi also said he will work to confine arms to the hands of the state, eliminate all armed manifestations, and enforce state authority, INA reported.