Pompeo says U.S. wants peaceful resolution after attacks on Aramco

By REUTERS
September 19, 2019 16:55
DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday the United States was building a coalition to deter Iran after an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities but it wanted a peaceful resolution.

"We are still striving to build out a coalition in an act of diplomacy while the foreign minister of Iran is threatening all out war and to fight to the last American, were here to build up a coalition aimed at achieving peace," Pompeo told reporters after meeting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.


