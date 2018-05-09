May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Pompeo says planning for one-day Trump-Kim meeting going well

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 16:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that planning for a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was going well and that details would likely be announced in the next few days.

Speaking to reporters as he returned from North Korea accompanied by three Americans who had been detained there, Pompeo said a place and date had been set for a one-day summit in good, productive conversations between US and North Korean officials, according to a US media pool report.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 9, 2018
U.S. to work with allies to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapon, Mattis says

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut