The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pope says a cold will force him to skip spiritual retreat

By REUTERS  
MARCH 1, 2020 13:35
VATICAN CITY  - Pope Francis announced on Sunday that a cold he is suffering from will force him to skip a week-long Lenten spiritual retreat with senior Vatican officials south of Rome that had been due to start later in the day.
The pope made the surprise announcement to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square during his first public appearance since last Wednesday, when he was seen coughing and sneezing. The Vatican has said he is suffering from a "slight indisposition.
"Unfortunately a cold will force me not take part this year (in the retreat). I will follow the meditations from here," he said. 


Tags Pope Pope Francis vatican Rome
Italy to allocate 3.6 billion euros to tackle coronavirus crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 11:17 AM
Iran says U.S. has no legal basis to sign agreement about Afghanistan
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 11:03 AM
Givatayim mall evacuates upper floors fearing coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 11:03 AM
S. Korea reports 210 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 3,736 -KCDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 10:31 AM
Tibi: 'The only virus Netanyahu knows is racism'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 09:16 AM
Water Authority: Lake Kinneret rises by four centimeters
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 08:36 AM
Gantz: "I will continue to lead party in the event of fourth election"
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/01/2020 08:21 AM
294 students in home-quarantine, among them 28 preschool age kids.
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 07:46 AM
Netanyahu: Blue and White MKs will jump ship
Thailand confirms country's first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 06:33 AM
Armenia confirms country's first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 06:15 AM
Joe Biden wins officially wins South Carolina primary
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 06:12 AM
Samsung shuts S.Korea factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 06:04 AM
Pete Buttigieg to deliver video message address at AIPAC Policy Conferenc
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/01/2020 05:40 AM
Tom Steyer quits Democratic presidential race – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2020 04:23 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by