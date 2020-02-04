Protests as Hamas allocates hospital for possible coronavirus patients

Palestinians protested on Tuesday against the Hamas decision to evacuate the Khan Younis Algerian Hospital in case any coronavirus patients are found in the Gaza Strip, Mako
reported.
The hospital was built by Algeria only a few months earlier and residents claim that it should be used to treat local people and that, should any coronavirus patients be found, they should be given medical care away from large population centers. The crowds broke into the hospital and broke some machinery and threw stones at Palestinian police officers sent to restore order.