Putin announces 2020 Israel visit

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he planned to visit Israel in January next year to inaugurate a memorial to World War Two victims in Jerusalem.



Putin also told a meeting with a Jewish charity fund on Tuesday that Russia is paying a "high attention" to developing mutually beneficial relations with Israel.

