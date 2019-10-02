Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Putin says he doesn't mind if his calls with Trump are disclosed

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 16:26
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he would not object to his phone calls with U.S. President Donald Trump being published and that he always assumed his words could potentially be published whenever he speaks.

U.S. Congress is determined to get access to Trump's calls with Putin and other world leaders, the U.S. House Intelligence Committee's chairman said on Sunday, citing concerns that the Republican president may have jeopardised national security.


